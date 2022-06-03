Hyderabad: Minor gang-raped by teenagers in posh Jubilee Hills area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two teenagers have been arrested and questioned in connection with the case.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a luxury car by five teenagers in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area last Saturday, reported news agency ANI. Two people have been arrested so far in connection to the incident, which took place on Friday.

According to sources, students from Class 11 and 12 from influential families, were allegedly involved in the incident. A legislator's son is also believed to be part of the group.

Cops, however, said they may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gang-rape happened.

The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He along with his friends promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.

The incident came to light when the girl's father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub.

On the complaint by the victim's father, police on Wednesday registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up an investigation.

It was initially treated as a case of outraging modesty but after recording the statement of the victim, police altered the section to 376 of IPC. A police officer said they were looking for the accused based on the statement of the victim.

The girl could name only one boy, who is also a minor. The police were also scanning CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence.

(With inputs from IANS)

