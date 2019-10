Delhi Police arrest CISF commandant, accomplice in NDPS case

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a CISF commandant and his accomplice in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case.

According to the police, both the accused persons had bought drugs from Aligarh and deliberately placed it in a car to frame the vehicle owner due to personal rivalry.

Both of the accused persons who kept drugs in the vehicle were arrested by South Delhi Police under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case.

