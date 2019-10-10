Image Source : FILE CISF jawan killed as vehicle in Majithia's convoy hits truck

A CISF jawan was killed while four others were injured when a vehicle in the security convoy of senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia collided with a truck in Punjab's Moga, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Kotkapura road in Moga at around 1 am, killing CISF jawan Guddu Kumar. Four other CISF personnel travelling in the security vehicle were injured and have been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Majithia, who is the brother of union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was going to Muktsar from Jalandhar when the accident took place, Akali leader Parambans Singh Romana told PTI.

He said Majithia is safe.

Majithia was scheduled to stay at Muktsar for a night and address public meetings in Jalalabad on Thursday, Romana said.

