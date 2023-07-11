Delhi: Double murder takes place in Subhash Park area, investigation on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Two persons shot dead in Subhash Park area, investigation on

Two people were shot dead in Delhi's Subhash Park area on Monday night, police said. According to police, both the victims knew each other and had been shot dead within a distance of 300 metres.

The two have been identified as Pradeep (40) and Bablu (40). While Pradeep had been shot in the stomach and lower abdomen Bablu sustained bullet injuries on his chest and lower abdomen.

It was found that both Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were probably together when the incident happened. It seems that Bablu was shot first in the lane, followed by Pradeep, who was shot on the main road.

Both were taken to GTB Hospital, where they were declared as brought dead. A case of murder has been registered. Several teams have been constituted to work on the case. Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier, a woman was shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area by unknown assailants. The incident took place on a road while the victim was riding a scooty. After killing her the assailants fled the scene with her scooty.

According to police, the woman, identified as Jyoti, was shot dead by miscreants on a busy road in Paschim Vihar at around 7:30 pm. Jyoti was returning home from her office when the unknown assailants shot her and fled with her vehicle from the scene. The passersby took immediate action and took her to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared her brought dead.

