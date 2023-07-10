Maharashtra: Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman at clinic in Thane district

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman

Maharashtra: Police on Monday arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to the police, the incident took place at the doctor's clinic in Badlapur's west area on Sunday afternoon. The assistant commissioner of police (Ambernath zone) Suresh Varade informed that the doctor lured the victim into the premises of his clinic when she was out of her home to buy some essentials at a shop near the doctor's clinic and raped her.

Victim's family caught the doctor in the act

Her family searched for the victim when she did not return home. They found her footwear outside the doctor's clinic and caught the doctor in the act and alerted the police.

A case has been registered against the doctor under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.