Mumbai Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman on a moving auto in the Malad area.

Autorickshaw's speed was slow when suddenly the accused who was walking from the opposite side touched the woman sitting in the vehicle.

He managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime, a police official said.

The police registered a case under IPC section 354.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.