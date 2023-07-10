Gurugram: Jilted lover stabs girl to death in her mother's presence | Shocking video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jilted lover kills his ex-fiance

A shocking video surfaced on Monday in which a man is seen stabbing a girl in her mother's presence in broad daylight in Sector 22, Gurugram. The video shows her mother resisting his attacks, but she could not save her daughter.

According to the media report, the 23-year-old accused attacked his 19-year-old girl after their engagement was cancelled.

The attacker walked up to the woman, accompanied by her mother and moments after some conversations he started attacking her with a knife. The victim's mother tried her best to protect her daughter but she failed. The bereaved mother was seen hitting the victim who was in a white kurta with her slipper.

Media reports quoting police officials stated that the victim and the accused both were from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was arrested after the crime.

The victim said to be a domestic help and she was engaged with him four months ago. A few days ago their engagement was called off.

