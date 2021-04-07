Delhi: Father-daughter duo duped of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of updating KYC of bank account

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Father-daughter duo duped of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC of bank account

In another case of cyber fraud, fraudsters posing as bank executive duped an elderly man and his daughter by fraudulently obtaining their joint-bank account details and changing the net banking password to siphon off Rs 4 lakh.

In her complaint, the woman said that her father received an SMS on March 3 to update their bank account KYC. According to the complainant, her father called back on the number given in the text message.

The caller posed himself as a bank executive and asked her father to share their bank account details, including the one-time password (OTP) that she received on her mobile phone. But, as soon as the complaints realized something fishy, the net banking password was changed.

The father-daughter duo rushed to PNB bank and narrated their ordeal. As soon as she left the bank, four fraud transactions had occurred from their bank and a total of 4 lakh were deducted from their bank accounts.

Delhi Police filed a case under IPC Section 419, 420 and 120B at CR Park and the same was entrusted to Dist Cyber Cell.

The Cyber Cell team got details of fraudsters phone numbers, bank accounts and bank transactions, IPs etc. The preliminary investigation revealed that the fraudsters belonged to Bihar's Bhagalpur and Jharkhand's Giridih.

Following this, with the help of technical surveillance, one of the accused Santosh Kumar, 31, was apprehended.

During interrogation, Kumar, a cloth weaver, confessed to the crime. He said that during lockdown he came into contact with another accused Ramu and learnt how to cheat innocent people by getting their banking credentials. Police recovered 3 smartphones, including 1 iPhone used for committing the crime. Raids are being conducted to nab his remaining associates.