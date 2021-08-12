Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi encounter: Two criminals killed in gunbattle with police in Khajuri Khas

Two criminals were killed in a police encounter in Khajuri Khas area of Delhi today morning. According to police, two cops also suffered injuries in the gunbattle.

Police said that automatic pistols, four magazines and huge amount of live cartridges were recovered from the two criminals.

The encounter started after Delhi Police laid a trap to arrest the suspects, identified as Amir and Rajman. They opened fire on the police team, leading to retaliation. Police took the bodies of Amir and Rajman to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Two police constables - Sachin Khokar and Lalit Tomar - also suffered injuries in the encounter but are out of danger.

The two criminals had taken shelter in a house in Khajuri Khas area. Acting on information, a police team was formed to carry out the operation to nab the criminals. When the cops reached the house and asked them to surrender, they threatened to blow up the house in which several families were residing.

