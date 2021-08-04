Gangster Ankit Gujar found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail, probe ordered

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2021 11:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Prisoner Ankit Gujar found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail.

 

Gangster Ankit Gujar was found dead at Delhi's high-security Tihar jail on Wednesday morning. Gujar's body was found in jail number 3 by officials.

According to jail officials, the cause of death of prisoner Ankit Gujar is yet to be ascertained. His body has been sent for autopsy at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Ankit's family put allegations of his murder inside the jail. 

Several cases, including those for murder and robbery, were registered against Ankit Gujar. He was earlier arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. 

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

