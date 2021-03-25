Thursday, March 25, 2021
     
Delhi businessman serves 'deadly' fish dish to kill sister and mother-in-law, wife in coma

Varun Arora, 37, reportedly cooked fish laced with thallium and fed his in-laws. His wife in in a coma since February.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2021 15:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

A file photo of Varun Arora's marriage which took place in 2009.

A Delhi-based real estate businessman allegedly used highly poisonous thallium to target his wife and in-laws. Varun Arora, 37, reportedly fed his wife and in-laws fish laced with the toxic substance. 

Arora's sister and mother-in-law died and his wife is in a coma battling for her life since February. The police arrested Sharma, a resident of Greater Kailash, on Tuesday, March 23. 

Acting on a complaint filed by Devendra Mohan Sharma, 62, Arora's father-in-law, the police conducted a raid as his house and recovered a laptop. After further investigation it was found that Arora had been searching for thallium and its usage on his laptop. It was also revealed that he had ordered thallium online. 

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. 

