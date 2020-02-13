Image Source : PTI Delhi: Bhajanpura family was murdered for Rs 30,000

In a startling revelation, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that the five members of a family, who were found dead at their home in Bhajanpura, were murdered over money matters. The deceased were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12).

Shambhu had borrowed Rs 30,000 from his relative. The probe has revealed that it was because of this rivalry over the borrowed amount that the accused killed the entire family. The family was living in a rented accommodation in Bhajanpura C Block. They belonged to Bihar's Supaul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shambhu's cousin had said that the case was not a suicide but murder. "I got the information regarding the bodies from locals. I went inside the flat along with a forensic team. There was no issue in the family. It cannot be suicide. It is a murder case," Shambhu's cousin Dinanath Chaudhary said. He claimed that he had gone to the children's school and "found out that they had last attended classes on February 3".

Shambhu's brother Roshan Chaudhary said that he was in Bihar and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

"I went to Bihar and returned to Delhi today. I spoke to Shambhu around 10 to 12 days ago. He used to drive an e-rickshaw and the relation between him and his wife was good. He had three children who used to study in a government school in Yamuna Vihar," the 20-year-old said.

Police were informed at 11.16 am by Shambhu's neighbours about foul smell emanating from the house. Police personnel broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

The bodies have been sent to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Srikant Sharma, Shambhu's neighbour, said a foul smell was emanating from the house, but when he tried to enter, he found the main gate locked from the outside.

"The foul smell was coming from the house. Some people thought that the smell was coming from the sewer but I was sure that something was wrong. I wanted to go inside but the gate was locked," he said.

When police reached, they broke open the door and found the bodies, Sharma said.

