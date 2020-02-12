Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
  4. 5 family members found dead at a house in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Five members of a family including three children - aged 18, 16 and 12 years were found dead at a home in Delhi's Bhajanpura. Delhi Police recovered their highly decomposed body after receiving a call at 11.30 am today morning.

New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2020 15:34 IST

Five members of a family including three children - aged 18, 16 and 12 years were found dead at a home in Delhi's Bhajanpura. Delhi Police had received a call at nearly 11:30 am today after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke the door of the house and found the five bodies -- three males and two females. 

Delhi Police called in medicos and forensic experts at the spot and the probe was underway. 

The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

The deceased included a couple - identified as Shambhu Kumar (45), his wife Sunita, and their three children - aged 18, 16 and 12 years. 

(India TV's Jatin Sharma and Atul Bhatia contributed to the report)

