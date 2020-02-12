5 family members found dead at a house in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Five members of a family including three children - aged 18, 16 and 12 years were found dead at a home in Delhi's Bhajanpura. Delhi Police had received a call at nearly 11:30 am today after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke the door of the house and found the five bodies -- three males and two females.

Delhi Police called in medicos and forensic experts at the spot and the probe was underway.

The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

The deceased included a couple - identified as Shambhu Kumar (45), his wife Sunita, and their three children - aged 18, 16 and 12 years.

(India TV's Jatin Sharma and Atul Bhatia contributed to the report)

Also Read | Delhi: Masked man loots Rs 1.5 lakh from Oriental Bank of Commerce in Tilak Nagar

Also Read | MP: Woman refuses to work as labour, beaten up by family members; video goes viral