Delhi: Autorickshaw driver held for robbing passengers at knifepoint

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly robbing his passengers at knifepoint in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Navin Kumar, they said.

One vehicle, one paper cutter and some robbed articles were recovered from his possession, police said.

On Saturday, a complainant said when he reached near Gokulpuri in an autorickshaw, the driver, along with his associates, robbed him of his valuables at knifepoint, they said.

The driver was arrested after that, police said.

