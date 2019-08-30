Bank manager arrested for fraudulently withdrawing money

Representational image

Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a bank manager in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district for fraudulently withdrawing money from the saving

accounts of customers, a police officer said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested Deputy Manager of SBI Aalo branch, Bikash Ranjan Hajong Ray, who was absconding since last month to evade arrest, the officer said.

Ray is a resident of Hawakhana village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. According to police, a case was registered at Aalo police station on July 30 based on a complaint by one Yanya Koje who said that money was withdrawn from her account without her knowledge.

The unauthorized withdrawal was illegally made by Ray, who was holding the charge of accountant and cash officer through the withdrawal voucher without her knowledge. The deputy manager had also fraudulently withdrawn an amount of Rs 2,20,000 from the account of another customer on July 18 last, the police added.