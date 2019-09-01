ATM skimming gang busted in New Delhi, sophisticated equipment recovered by police

ATM card hackers withdraws money using cloned cards, mouth chip

Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday busted an ATM skimming gang, who tampered with thousands of ATM machines across the country and extracted millions of rupees with the help of cloned ATM cards. Infamous by the name of Tiger gang of Delhi, the group of ATM skimmers was involved in several ATM fraud cases. They used Sophisticated equipment.

Delhi Crime Branch arrested Jagpravesh alias Tony Dagar, the mastermind of Tiger gang, from Jharoda Kalan village in Delhi. Tony, who is said to be a womaniser had a lavish lifestyle owing to his crimes. He has been arrested for the first time. His associates, Praveen and Ajay, are lodged at a jail in Uttarakhand, along with him.

"On Monday, police got information that Parvesh would come at the Shamshan Ghat at Dwarka Sector-18 to meet someone around 4 PM. Following the information, a trap was laid and he was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

According to the Police, an ATM skimming machine, two cloned ATM cards, one country-made pistol and two cartridges were seized from the gang.

The gang targetted ATM machines which were not guarded by a securityman.The gang used to install a camera on top of the ATM keypad and put the ATM scanning machine. The camera would then capture the PIN and scanning machine would record the card information. The gang then used to make a clone of the original card.

This way the gang looted lakhs of rupees.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the recovered machine belonged to Dagar, the DCP said, adding that the machine was being imported from China.

The gang was caught during a raid conducted at Dhulsiras Chowk area in Dwarka Sector-16. The raid was carried out by Inspecter Ritesh & Sub Inspecter Dheeraj Mehlawat.

Two of Parvesh's associates escaped in a car. The car was later recovered, and a laptop and an ATM card cloning machine was found, a senior police officer said.

When police checked the laptop, it was found that it had over 100 videos related to ATM keypads.

The police are now trying to nab other gang members.