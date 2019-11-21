College student stabbed to death over brawl during cricket match in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old college student has been stabbed to death allegedly over a petty brawl during a cricket match in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

Uma Maheshwara allegedly got into an altercation with his friend two days ago during a match, and slapped him. Enraged over the incident, the friend decided to eliminate Maheshwara, they said.

On Wednesday night, when Maheshwara was returning home, a group of boys, including his friend accosted him.

Suddenly, one of them drew a knife and stabbed Maheshwara in his abdomen multiple times and killed him on the spot, they added.

A case of murder was registered and investigation is on. The accused are still at large while a manhunt has been launched, police said.

