E-rickshaw driver held for killing brother-in-law

A 19-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law for opposing his relationship with a married woman, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Naushad Ramzan, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

According to police, an information about a quarrel at Prem Vihar in Najafgarh was received on Sunday at around 10 pm. In the incident, a man, identified as Riyaz (27), had sustained stab injuries, following which he had been rushed to the DDU Hospital.

"In his statement to police at the hospital, Riyaz alleged that his brother-in-law was in relationship with a married woman and everyone in the family was against it," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Riyaz told police that when he also objected to the relationship, Ramzan got agitated and stabbed him on his chest, the officer said.

Later Riyaz succumbed to injuries at the hospital, he said.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off about Ramzan and laid a trap near Chhath Ghat, Jai Vihar Nala area, and arrested him," Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that Ramzan wanted to marry the woman, police said.

The knife used in crime was recovered from his possession, they said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh cop suspended for threatening to kill senior

Also Read: Man killed by relatives suspecting black magic by his mother