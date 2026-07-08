Baruipur rape-murder accused killed in police encounter during crime scene recreation in Bengal

Kolkata:

One of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to escape by snatching a police officer's firearm, officials said. The deceased, identified as Prabhas Mondal, was among the key accused in the brutal crime that had triggered widespread outrage. According to police, he was taken to the crime scene shortly after midnight as part of the investigation to recreate the sequence of events when the incident leading to the encounter unfolded.

According to the police, Mondal was brought to the crime scene at around 12.45 am to help investigators reconstruct the crime. During the process, he allegedly snatched a firearm from a police personnel and attempted to flee. Police said they opened fire after he tried to escape. Mondal sustained injuries in the firing and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Authorities have maintained that the firing took place while trying to prevent the accused from escaping custody.

Mother's emotional appeal had drawn attention

Earlier, Mondal's mother had made an emotional appeal demanding the harshest possible punishment for her son if found guilty. Speaking to reporters, she had said, "Hang him or chop him, give him the punishment he deserves. I am saying this as a mother. I would have handed him over to the police myself." The accused was one of the prime suspects in the case and had been seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the alleged rape and murder of the girl, the officer said.

Bengal CM sought police report

The development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday directed Director General of Police Sidd Nath Gupta to submit a report in the rape-murder case of a minor in Baruipur. Adhikari also said that action will be taken against around 200 identified people, who allegedly vandalised public property, damaged police vehicles and railway tracks during the protest that followed the recovery of the 11-year-old girl's body on Sunday.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl's death. Three people were arrested in connection with the rape-murder case. A six-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter.

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