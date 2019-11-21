Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh cop suspended for threatening to kill senior

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, who had threatened to shoot his circle officer, has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. A video clip of the sub inspector Sachin Dayal threatening his senior Devendra Singh Yadav went viral, following a dispute when Dayal's car hit Yadav's vehicle on Tuesday. Dayal was posted at the Police Lines here around eight months ago.

Superintendent of police (city) Amit Anand has also ordered a probe into the matter. Inspector-general of police (IG), Moradabad range, Ramit Sharma said: "After Dayal threatened to shoot the CO, which is an indecent behaviour, an inquiry was ordered and it came to light that the sub-inspector has also been involved in brawls with local people in the past.

"He misbehaved with a few women at a public place here and was also booked for indiscipline and sending indecent messages to women on social media sites. After the allegations against Dayal were confirmed, he was suspended with immediate effect." Dayal, a Dalit, however, in his police complaint alleged that the CO had hurled casteist slurs at him, even as he apologised for the accident.

