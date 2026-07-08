Punjab Congress infighting deepens? High command rules out organisational changes, say sources

Chandigarh:

The internal tussle within the Punjab Congress over the recent organisational restructuring appears to have intensified, with the party high command reportedly making it clear that there will be no rollback of the decisions already taken. According to sources, during one-on-one meetings with district presidents, MLAs and former legislators in Chandigarh, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel conveyed a firm message that the organisational changes approved by the Congress leadership are final.

Sources said Baghel categorically told party leaders that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). He also made it clear that senior leaders who have been assigned responsibilities in various party committees will have to function within the existing organisational framework.

"Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab Congress president. Senior leaders who have been assigned responsibilities in various committees will have to work within the same organisational structure," Baghel reportedly told party leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said any differences within the Punjab unit would be resolved by the party high command soon and expressed confidence that all leaders will work unitedly to help form a Congress government in the state. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister said the party high command is in the know of things and all matters would be resolved very soon.

"In Punjab, reports about recent decisions causing some unrest are in the knowledge of the party high command and they are looking into it. We hope the issues of misunderstanding or differences would be resolved very soon. All Congress leaders would together fight the elections and a Congress government would be formed in Punjab," he said.

Channi yet to meet Baghel amid leadership buzz

Amid reports of infighting within the Punjab Congress, AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel held a series of pre-scheduled meetings with party leaders in Chandigarh. However, leaders backing former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the post of Punjab Congress president are yet to meet him. Addressing reporters, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dismissed speculation over the meetings and said Channi's interaction with Baghel would take place soon.

Responding to a query, Warring said Baghel had already met the chairpersons of almost all party committees, except two. He added that Channi, who heads the Congress campaign committee, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the chairperson of the party's core committee, are expected to meet Baghel within the next couple of days.

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