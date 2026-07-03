Channi opens front against Congress in Punjab, loyalists threaten to resign, seek meeting with high command

Chandigarh:

Punjab Congress leaders loyal to Charanjit Singh Channi are expected to meet the high command in New Delhi soon in an effort to mount pressure on the party leadership in fresh turmoil gripping the party ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Meanwhile, several leaders who recently met at Channi's residence are also considering resigning from their party posts as part of the strategy to strengthen their position and increase pressure on the Congress leadership.

Cracks in Punjab Congress? Why is Channi upset

The development comes amid reports that new cracks were emerging within the Congress, and that senior party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was unhappy with the party's latest organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The attack came a day after Congress leader Manish Tewari posted a cryptic message on X, saying he wished he had an antidote for the "insecurities of individuals" and "institutions," a day after he was not given any organisational responsibility in the reshuffle.

Congress retains Warring as Punjab chief

On Wednesday, the Congress retained Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, keeping the existing leadership in place as part of its preparations for the 2027 polls.

Channi, who was widely considered a frontrunner for the state unit chief's post, was instead appointed chairman of the party's campaign committee.

According to party sources, the Jalandhar MP is unhappy over the decision. He remained incommunicado throughout Thursday and has called a meeting of his supporters on Friday, fuelling speculation over growing discontent within the Punjab Congress.