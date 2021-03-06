Bihar: BJP worker killed by unknown miscreants in loot attempt; 3 held

Saturday, March 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
The deceased, identified as Vinayak Krishna was attacked by a sharp weapon in a loot bid, following which he was rushed to a hospital by locals in the area.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2021 14:47 IST
A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed in Bihar by unknown miscreants. According to the details, the incident was reported from Patna late on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vinayak Krishna was attacked by a sharp weapon in a loot bid, following which he was rushed to a hospital by locals in the area. The BJP worker later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. 

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have accused the hospital authorities of negligence in treatment. 

The police have so far detained three people in connection with the case, while further investigations are on.

