Clash between BJP workers, farmers in Muzaffarnagar; several injured

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and farmers clashed with each other in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary said in a tweet. According to the available information, many of them suffered injuries during the clash.

"A clash broke out between BJP leaders and farmers in Soram village leaving many injured. If there is no talk in favor of farmers, at least behave well. Honour the farmer! Will the villagers tolerate the hooliganism of government representatives who are telling them the benefits of the new laws," Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the laws for close to three months now, saying these legislations will remove the safety net of MSP and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The three contentious agricultural laws were passed by Parliament last year with the government saying they will benefit farmers by freeing them of the clutches of the middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector.

