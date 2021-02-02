Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Punjab: Sukhbir Badal's car vandalised as Congress, SAD workers clash in Jalalabad

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress workers on Tuesday clashed with each other in Jalalabad town of Punjab. According to a statement issued by the SAD, the Congress workers attempted on the life of party's working president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

It claimed that the ruling Congress workers backed by police attacked Badal's convoy, but party workers jumped to his rescue. The party even claimed that bullets were fired. Three party workers who jumped into Badal's rescue received bullet injuries. However, Badal was unhurt.

Badal was accompanying Akali candidates for filing of nomination papers for the February 14 civic polls.

His media advisor Jangveer Singh alleged that Akali workers were attacked by the Congress workers led by son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla. "Congress goons stoned SAD president's vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers," alleged Jangveer Singh.

He claimed the police remained "mute-spectator" during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns.

Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

