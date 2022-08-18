Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
Bihar: Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged 'love affair' in Patna | WATCH

Bihar news: Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday is allegedly connected to a love affair.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Patna Updated on: August 18, 2022 12:06 IST
Image Source : CCTV VIDEO (SCREENGRAB). Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged love affair in Patna.

Highlights

  • The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area of Patna, said police
  • Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday is connected to a love affair
  • The girl who was shot in the neck is currently undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital

Bihar news: The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area of Patna's Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.

Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday (August 17) is connected to a love affair.

The girl who was shot in the neck is currently undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital.

More details are awaited in this regard. The investigation is still underway. 

