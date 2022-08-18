Bihar: Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged 'love affair' in Patna | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV VIDEO (SCREENGRAB). Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged love affair in Patna.

Bihar news : The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area of Patna's Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.

Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday (August 17) is connected to a love affair.

The girl who was shot in the neck is currently undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital.

More details are awaited in this regard. The investigation is still underway.

