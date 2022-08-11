Bihar: Return of jungle raj? Patna car showroom guard killed, Rs 9 lakh looted; journalist shot dead in Jamui

Bihar Crime News: Hours after Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eigth time after joining hands with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), reports of murders and loot poured in from across the state.

In capital Patna, 10-12 masked men entered into a Toyota car showroom located near Didarganj toll plaza on the national highway and looted Rs 9 lakh on Wednesday (August 10). The miscreants stabbed one of the guards when he tried to resist them. The guard succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital later. The other guard suffered serious injuries as he was tied and thrashed by the criminals. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

The police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed inside the car showroom. No arrests have been made so far.

Journalist killed in Jamui

A journalist identified as Gokul Yadav was shot dead in Jamui's Simultata block on Tuesday in broad daylight. According to reports in local media, Yadav was shot five times when he was on his way to market from his house.

Eye-witnesses said that five attackers came on two motorcycles and fired at Yadav from close range. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Return of Jungleraj in Bihar?

The RJD's rule in Bihar during 1990s and early 2000s is often described by the Opposition as 'jungle raj' due to rampant crime in the state. Kidnapping, extortion and murder were a daily affair in the state under Lalu-Rabri's regime. However, after Nitish Kumar assumed power in 2005 winning the election in coalition with the BJP, things improved considerably. But with the JD-U walking out of the alliance and forming the government with the RJD again, a section of people and analysts are apprehensive of return on lawlessness in the state.