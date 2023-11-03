Bihar horror: Man beheads minor daughter in Khagaria district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A man beheaded his 7-year-old minor daughter in Bihar's Khagaria district

Bihar crime news: In a horrifying and cruel incident, a man in Bihar's Khagaria district beheaded his own 7-year-old daughter on Thursday (November 2) morning, police said. The district police managed to arrest the accused.

The police added that the accused was having some disputes with his wife and committed the crime in anger. The accused, Anurudh Muni is a migrant labourer and returned home recently. He was having a quarrel with his wife Mamata Devi and later went to her mother's house.

Around 4.30 am, the girl was sleeping with her two brothers Sanjiv and Manjit near the gate of the house when he beheaded her using a sharp-edged weapon. After committing the crime, Anirudh tried to flee from the spot but failed as a large number of people assembled there.

"The villagers informed us about the incident and we immediately reached the crime scene and arrested the accused. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered," Pora police outpost in-charge Yadunandan Yadav said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that he was having some disputes with his wife Mamata Devi and he killed his own daughter in anger. We have received a written complaint from Mamata Devi against him and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC in Gogri police station," he added.

Police have seized the mobile phones of Anirudh Muni and Mamata Devi for analysis.

(With agency inputs)

