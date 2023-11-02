Maharashtra: 60-year-old woman brutally killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A 60-year-old woman was brutally killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

Maharashtra news: A 60-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her in Bramhapuri forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday (November 1), officials said. The incident occurred at Halda village that falls under the South Forest Range of Bramhapuri Forest Division in the afternoon, they added.

The deceased was identified as Savitribai Kamble, a senior forest department official said.

"The elderly woman had gone to her farm when a tiger lurking in the bushes attacked her, killing her on the spot. The feline dragged her body for about 100 metres," he said.

Some persons working in the nearby farm raised an alarm, following which the tiger ran away from the spot, leaving the body behind, the official said. The deceased woman's body was then sent to a rural hospital in Bramhapuri for post-mortem, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

