Baba Tarsem Singh murder case: Main accused Amarjit Singh alias Bittu killed in encounter in Haridwar

Follow us on Image Source : X Baba Tarsem Singh

Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, who shot dead Baba Tarsem Singh, head of Sri Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva on March 28, has been killed by Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police in an encounter in Thana Bhagwanpur area, said DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar on Monday.

The killer's second accomplice has fled and the STF and police are searching for him, he added.

Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba's murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both the killers, the officials said.

The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, he concluded.

On Monday night, the police said that an encounter between STF and police, and sharpshooter Amarjit Singh took place between Kaliyar Road and Bhagwanpur in Haridwar in which the main shooter was killed.

Earlier, the police arrested three more accused in the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh. According to the police, the arrested accused were involved in orchestrating the crime by providing resources, and supplying weapons.

(With ANI inputs)