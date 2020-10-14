4-year-old girl raped by relative in Hathras, month after gangrape of a Dalit woman

Image Source : PTI 4-year-old girl raped in Hathras, month after gangrape of a Dalit woman

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni area of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a month after the gangrape of a Dalit woman from the same region shook the nation and triggered protests.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered. The police have also arrested an accused.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her gangrape by four men from her village in Hathras district on September 14. Her body was then taken to Hathras and cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

The administration had argued that the cremation took place in a hurled manner because it feared law and order problems. Meanwhile, the matter is before the Allahabad High Court at present.

