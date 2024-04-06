Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in Kanker, weapons recovered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Three naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Three Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by Telangana's Greyhounds along with the Chhattisgarh Police in Kanker district on Saturday. The incident took place in the Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker.

Meanwhile, bodies of the Naxalites and weapons were recovered from the spot.

Naxalite killed in Dantewada encounter

Earlier on April 5, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter between security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday, a police official said. The encounter took place in a forest under Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

"The operation was launched on Thursday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. After the exchange of fire ended, the body of a male Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot," officials said.

