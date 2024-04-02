Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals killed in Bijapur gunfight with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh: Police personnel during a search operation against Naxal rebels.

In a significant skirmish between police forces and Naxal insurgents in Bijapur, reports have emerged of four Naxals being killed in the clash. There are indications of a significant number of Naxal casualties as well. While the information is based on credible sources, official confirmation is awaited. The encounter is reported to be ongoing in the jungles of Korcholi in the Gangalur police jurisdiction.

In a decisive move against Maoist insurgents, security forces have initiated a major operation across all seven districts of the Bastar region. The operation is seen as a crucial battle against the insurgency. In the Gangalur area of Bijapur, a joint operation is underway involving the Bastar Fighters Cobra Battalion and the CRPF.

Armed encounters are ongoing between security forces and Maoists, with reports of four insurgents being killed so far. Both sides are exchanging gunfire, and casualties could rise.

Confirmation of the Encounter by SP Bijapur

The encounter has been confirmed by Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav. According to sources, the encounter has resulted in the death of four Maoists, and the casualty count could escalate further. Several automatic weapons have also been recovered. Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, multiple operations against Maoists have been conducted in the Bijapur district, resulting in the elimination of nine insurgents by security forces. Recently, six Maoists were also killed in an operation in Bijapur district.