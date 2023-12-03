Janjgir-Champa Election Result 2023: BJP's Narayan Prasad Chandel takes on Congress' Vyas Kashyap

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Janjgir-Champa Election Result 2023

Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Janjgir-Champa is constituency number 34 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency. The Janjgir-Champa Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023 in Janjgir-Champa.

Candidates in Janjgir-Champa

Sitting MLA Narayan Prasad Chandel from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vyas Kashyap from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Janjgir-Champa constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Radheshyam Suryawanshi, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Parmeshwar Prasad Sandey, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Ravindra Dwivedi, National Youth Party's (NYP) Jyoti Singh, Prabuddha Republican Party's (PRP) Nilam Sonar, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Basant Kumar Sahoo, Baliraja Party's Ramkumar Sahu, Peoples Party of India's (Democratic) Savitri Yadav and Independent candidates Top Kumar Banerjee, Balram Suryavanshi, Beena Sahu, Byas Kashyap, Byas Narayan Kashyap, Bhola Ram Manhar, Rameshwar Suryavanshi, Vikas Tiwari, Surendra Yadav and Hemant Tandan are also in the fray.

What happened in Janjgir-Champa in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate Moti Lal Devangan won the Janjgir-Champa seat by defeating BJP candidate Narayan Prasad Chandel with a margin of 10,211 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Narayan Prasad Chandel won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Moti Lal Devangan with a margin of 4,188 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Janjgir-Champa?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Kamla Patle was leading from the Janjgir-Champa constituency. BJP candidate Guharam Ajgalley was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

