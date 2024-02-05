Chhattisgarh: Man claims wife held captive by employer in Oman, shares her video, seeks PM Modi’s help

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man from Chhattisgarh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of his wife, who he claimed, has been held captive by her employer in Oman. The man, identified as Jogi Mukesh, a resident of the Durg district, also shared a video of his wife who claimed that a sum of Rs 2 lakh to 3 lakh was being sought for her release. Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Abhishek Jha said that Mukesh complained to the police about being unable to contact his wife who had travelled to Oman for work. When asked about the next course of action, he said that the police would approach the Centre.

The wife, Dipika, went to Oman last March to work as a cook, Mukesh said. He also appealed to PM Modi for help.

How did Dipika reach Oman?

Mukesh detailed the story of how his wife reached Oman and what happened to her in the country.

"She came in contact with one agent Abdullah from Hyderabad through a person from Khursipar in Bhilai (Durg). The agent facilitated her journey from Kerala to Oman. We (the couple) were initially informed that my wife would work as a cook at a house there, but she was forced to do the household chores. It continued for 6-7 months. I had told her to adjust", he said.

Recently, Dipika was assaulted by her employer. Subsequently, I spoke to her employer, a woman, on the phone and asked her to send my wife back but she demanded Rs 2-3 lakh for her release, Mukesh claimed.

"I have complained to the police. I also appeal to the prime minister sir to ensure my wife's return to India", he said.

Mukesh shares video of his wife

The husband shared the video of his wife in which she claimed that she was being held captive in Oman.

"Sir, my name is Dipika and I belong to Bhilai (Durg). Someone has trapped me here by telling lies. I am locked here. I was thrashed and assaulted. When I asked them to allow me to go home, they sought money Rs 2 lakh-Rs 3 lakh from me. They are saying they will sell me to someone else. Please save me, sir. I don't want to be sold. I am in pain. They torture me very much," she said.

