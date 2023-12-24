Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in Dantewada, ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

At least three Naxals were killed in fierce exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals on Sunday (December 24) in the jungle between Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada-Sukma Border. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition along with Naxal-related materials from the spot, the police said.

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation at around 5:30 pm, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border, he said.

Operation launched after info

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said that they received information about the presence of Naxals in the area and launched an operation in which three of them were gunned down.

“We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area...The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed...The search operation is on. Further details will be conveyed,” he said.

The identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained, an officer said, adding that a search operation is underway in nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies)