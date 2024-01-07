Chhattisgarh: Man hacks mother, two-month-old son to death with axe, injures wife in brutal attack

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime: A 30-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother and two-month-old son to death and injured his wife with an axe following an argument with the latter in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, the police said on Sunday (January 7). The incident occurred on Saturday in the Usarwara village under Purur police station limits. The accused was identified as Bhawani Nishad who was arrested yesterday evening after a police team reached the spot on being informed about the crime by a local person, station house officer of police station Shishupal Sinha said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nishad allegedly stole an ATM card of a villager nearly a week ago and withdrew Rs 40,000 from the person’s account, he said.

“Later, villagers started talking about the theft and the accused apparently felt guilty about having stolen the money,” the official said.

What actually happened?

On Saturday, the man arrived at his residence in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with his wife over the matter. He then allegedly attacked his wife, mother and son with an axe stating that he will finish off the entire family and will kill himself as well. The father of the man was not present at the house during the time of the incident, he said.

The locals informed the police soon after learning about the incident.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Nishad (50) (mother), Vaibhav (son), whereas his wife Jageshwari, 26, sustained injuries, the police said.

The injured wife was shifted to a hospital in Dhamtari where her condition was said to be out of danger, he said.

The accused accepted committing the crime in front of the police, the official said. A case was registered in connection with the matter and further probe is underway.

Similar incident on first day of 2024

In a similar incident on January 1, a 34-year-old man from a village in Bilaspur district allegedly killed his wife and three minor children over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.

On December 25, 2023, a 40-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his wife and two minor daughters before consuming it himself in Durg district.

The man and one of his daughters died.

On December 29 last year, a couple and their 14-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in state capital Raipur.

(With PTI inputs)