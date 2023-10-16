Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah to attend Dr Raman Singh's nomination in Rajnandgaon

Follow us on Image Source : X/FILE Home Minister Amit Shah and former CM Dr Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Monday. He is scheduled to attend the nomination of former chief minister Dr Raman Singh and address to poll rally in Rajnandgaon. He will reach Raipur at 11.45 am.

Shah will address a public meeting at the State High School ground, Rajnandgaon after the nomination. The Home Minister will leave for Kolkata at 2 pm.

BJP fields ex-CM Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon

Earlier, the BJP on October 9 named former CM Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao, also a Lok Sabha MP, as its candidates in its second list of 64 nominees for the elections to the 90-member assembly.

The BJP fielded Singh, a three-term former chief minister, from Rajnandgaon, his traditional constituency, while Sao will contest from Lormi.

Three MPs, including Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai, figured in the list as the party continued with fielding parliamentarians in the assembly polls, underlining its all-out bid to win power in the current round of five-state elections.

The state is going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The Congress had won 68 seats and the BJP 15 in the 2018 assembly polls.

(Report by Sikandar Ali)

