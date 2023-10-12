Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced the candidature of 11 people in Chhattisgarh.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all of them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

Chhattisgarh assembly election: AAP's 3rd list of candidates

The latest 11-candidate list includes--Dr. Akash Jashwal (Baikunthpur), Chandrakant Diksena (Katghora), Manbhajan Tandon (Lormi), Deepak Patre (Mungeli), Durgalal Kewat (Nishad) (Jaijaipur), Lekh Ram Saahu (Kasdol), Jashwant Sinha (Gunderdehi), Sanjeet Vishwakarma (Durg Gramin), Chameli Kurrey (Pandariya), Jagmohan Baghel (Bastar) and Narendra Bhawani (Jagdalpur).

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

Also Read: BSP releases second list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Election Date: State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, results on December 3