'Eagerly waiting to know Kaun Banega Chhattisgarh CM': Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh caretaker CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh new CM: Amid suspense over whom the BJP will pick for the chief minister's post in Chhattisgarh, caretaker Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that he is eagerly waiting to know 'Kaun Banega CM' (who will be the Chief Minister).

Taking a dig at BJP over the delay in CM pick in three crucial heartland states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, he said that just like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', similarly this question of 'Kaun Banega CM' is being raised in three states.

Watch what Bhupesh Baghel said on new Chhattisgarh CM

"We are eagerly waiting to know who will be the Chief Minister. Just like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', similarly this question of 'Kaun Banega CM' is being raised in three states," said Baghel.