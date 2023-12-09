Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
'Eagerly waiting to know Kaun Banega Chhattisgarh CM': Bhupesh Baghel

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in Chattisgarh while the Congress managed to win 35 seats and the remaining one seat was won by other parties.

December 09, 2023
Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh caretaker CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh new CM: Amid suspense over whom the BJP will pick for the chief minister's post in Chhattisgarh, caretaker Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that he is eagerly waiting to know 'Kaun Banega CM' (who will be the Chief Minister). 

Taking a dig at BJP over the delay in CM pick in three crucial heartland states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, he said that just like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', similarly this question of 'Kaun Banega CM' is being raised in three states.

Watch what Bhupesh Baghel said on new Chhattisgarh CM

"We are eagerly waiting to know who will be the Chief Minister. Just like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', similarly this question of 'Kaun Banega CM' is being raised in three states," said Baghel.

 

