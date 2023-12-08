BJP observers for Chhattisgarh likely to visit state on December 10 amid suspense over CM pick: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in recently concluded Assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: The three central observers including Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit Chhattisgarh on December 10 to hold the legislative party meeting, as the saffron party is yet to announce the next chief minister of the state after it won Assembly election, sources have said.

For the government formation in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is likely to hold its legislative party meeting on December 11 in the state, sources said.

Meanwhile, party leaders Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde are also being sent to Rajasthan as central observers.

On Monday, the newly-elected MLAs of BJP in Chhattisgarh assembled at the party headquarters for an introductory meeting where they were asked to work for the prosperity of the state, a party functionary said.

BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the newly-elected members, a day after the saffron party wrested power from Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

State BJP president and MP Arun Sao, BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh, and party co-incharge for state Nitin Nabin were also present on the occasion.

Mathur told the MLAs that it was their first responsibility to work for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh from the very first day of their election. He expressed confidence that they would work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.

