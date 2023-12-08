BJP appoints observers to pick new chief ministers in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Friday, December 08, 2023
     
The BJP has appointed central observers for the appointment of chief ministers in the three states where the party won in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

December 08, 2023
The BJP has appointed central observers for the appointment of chief ministers in the three states where the party won in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The development comes after days of brainstorming over the chief ministerial faces of the party in the states. Various leaders from the states where the party emerged victorious visited the national capital in the last few days since December 3. Suspense continued to hover around the chief ministerial face of the BJP in Rajasthan. There were reports of infighting among the victorious MLAs lately in a resort, regarding which Vasundhara Raje was summoned yesterday by BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi.

Observers for three states

  • Rajasthan - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey
  • Madhya Pradesh - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, Asha Lakra
  • Chhattisgarh - Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal & Dushyant Gautam

