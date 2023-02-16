This small cap stock with 77% yield reports 8% increase in Q3 net profit QoQ

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO File Photo for representation

Prevest DenPro has reported a net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the third quarter of FY23, an increase of 8 per cent QoQ, the company informed the exchange in a regulatory filing. The company's net profit in the September quarter stood at Rs 3.33 crore. The net profit in the October-December quarter of FY22 was Rs 3.75 crore.

The Jammu-based dental products manufacturer's net sales increased to Rs 12.6 crore during the December quarter as compared to Rs 11.41 crore during the same quarter a year ago. In the July-September quarter of FY23, the company's net sales stood at Rs 11.44 crore.

Its total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 74.8 crore from Rs 66.6 crore a year ago period.

Meanwhile, the company's new R&D centre, set up at an investment of $1.45 million, has become operational. The facility is spread across 16,000 sq ft. The company in 2022 was named among the 5 top performing SME companies listed on BSE in the year 2021-22.

Established by Atul Modi and Namrata Modi in 1999, Prevest DenPro supplies products to more than 80 countries.

The stock finished at Rs 334 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. It had yielded a whopping 77 per cent return since listing in October 2021, resulting in wealth gain for investors. The stock's 52-week range is Rs 494.50 - Rs 267. The company has a market capitalization of Rs 400 crore

