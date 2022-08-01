Follow us on Image Source : PTI Price of commercial LPG cut down by Rs 36, check revised rates in your city

LPG price revision: The price of commercial Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been cut down by Rs 36 in several cities, including the national capital, Indian Oil informed on Monday. With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50 in Delhi. In Kolkata, instead of Rs 2132, commercial LPG will be available for Rs 2,095.50. Its price has come down to Rs 1,936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,141 in Chennai.

Delhi Rs. 1,976 Mumbai Rs. 1,936.5 Kolkata Rs. 2,095.5 Chennai Rs. 2,141

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

Despite a reduction in the price of commercial LPG, there is still no decrease in price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG. It was last hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the eighth increase in rates in the last year that took the cumulative rise to Rs 244. The respite in rates of commercial LPG will bring down the cost of food in hotels and restaurants.

Delhi Rs. 1,053 Mumbai Rs 1,052.5 Kolkata Rs. 1,079 Chennai Rs. 1,068.5

In April and March also, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG have been increased by Rs 250 and Rs 105 per cylinder. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

