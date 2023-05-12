Linda Yaccarino to be new CEO of Twitter, tweets Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach.

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the micro-blogging social media platform. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!"

"@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Earlier in the day, Musk tweeted, "Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in approx 6 weeks! My role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, overseeing product, software, and sysops."

Yaccarino associate with NBCUniversal for 12 years

Yaccarino has worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than USD 100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.

According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC's chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers.

Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos.

Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.

Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter, ad agency DiGo founder and creative chief Mark DiMassimo said.

He noted that Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitised ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.

“If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she’ll be able to do it," DiMassimo said.

“Even though there’s skepticism and all marketers live in the ‘show me’ state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move.” Musk has long insisted he is not the company’s permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

(With inputs from PTI)

