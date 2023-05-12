Follow us on Image Source : FILE Linda Yaccarino: All you need to know about the potential new CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter has recently revealed on his social media platform that he has selected a new CEO to lead the platform. Musk's announcement has sparked curiosity and anticipation regarding the identity of the upcoming CEO. This is a must to mention that Musk bought Twitter last year (2022) and since then he has been making news with a number of changes, layoffs, new rule updation, and paid verification badges to name a few.

As per the report of The Wall Street Journal, Linda Yaccarino, who was associated with the advertising chief at NBC Universal, is being speculated to be the leading contender for the role.

It was just an hour past, when Musk wrote on his Twitter timeline, saying: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Here is all the essential information about Linda Yaccarino, who is speculated to be the leading contender for the role of the next CEO of Twitter. Below are the details which we have about her:

Linda Yaccarino, who is rumoured to be a top candidate for Twitter's next CEO, has been an executive at NBC Universal since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. She currently serves as the Chairperson for Global Advertising and Partnerships. Before her current role at NBC Universal, Yaccarino led the cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. She is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. Her professional experience also includes 19 years at Turner, where she held multiple executive positions. It has been stated that Linda was holding the position of the Executive Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales at Turner Broadcasting System, before joining NBC Universal. The Wall Street Journal report stated that Yaccarino has advocated for better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising in the industry. Business Insider reported that Linda Yaccarino has confided in her friends about her interest in becoming the CEO of Twitter. She has been vocal about her support for Elon Musk and has encouraged the need to give him enough time to revive the company.

As per the Business Insider’s report, it was said that Ella Irwin was also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the role of Twitter’s CEO. Irwin is currently leading the trust and safety division at Twitter and she is said to have established a good rapport with Elon Musk since her promotion.

