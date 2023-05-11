Twitter verified users can now send encrypted DMs: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter has recently introduced its much-awaited feature of encrypted direct messaging (DM), but it has certain limitations that might not appeal to users who prioritize privacy. For sending and receiving encrypted messages on Twitter, the company requires both the sender and the recipient to be either "verified users" or have an affiliation with a "verified organization."

It is currently uncertain whether encryption will be added to the list of exclusive features only available to verified users, or if this will be the case for the initial rollout only. Nevertheless, the encrypted DM feature has some noteworthy limitations, such as the absence of support for group messages and any media formats except for links.

Furthermore, the company is not offering a direct reporting option for encrypted messages. Instead, the users are advised to report any issues with a conversation participant separately. The company currently allow a maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages.

Once users reach the limit, they will not be able to send or receive encrypted messages on any new devices that are logged into Twitter. Additionally, the process of sending an encrypted message is similar to sending a regular unencrypted message, as per the company's statement.

"If you are eligible to send encrypted messages, you will see a toggle after clicking on the message icon to enable "encrypted" mode. Selecting an eligible recipient, composing a message and clicking send will send an encrypted message, Twitter explained.

Inputs from IANS

