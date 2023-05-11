Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7- Which one is better?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Google has launched the all-new Pixel 7a smartphone, the latest addition in the number series in the mega event which took place in the US. the new premium smartphone is now available for pre-booking and if you are willing to buy it, you can do the needful from Flipkart. Pixel 7, on the other hand, is already available in the market, and it has been stated that people are confused about which smartphone to buy in the Pixel 7 series.

If you're considering buying a Google phone but are having trouble making a decision, we're here to help. We'll outline the differences between the two smartphones so you can make an informed choice and fully enjoy your new device.

Google Pixel 7: Features

The Google Pixel 7 is a premium smartphone from Google, released in October of last year. It offers a range of features that make it a noteworthy device.

The Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone features a glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The device is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset and comes in two memory variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage. The rear camera setup is dual, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera. The front camera is a 10.8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 4,355 mAh battery with 20W charging support.

Google Pixel 7a: Features

The Google Pixel 7a is the latest smartphone from the company, offering a range of premium features. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The device runs on Android 13 out of the box and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The rear camera setup is dual, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The phone is equipped with a 4385 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Pricing

Pixel 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 45,400 (8GB RAM variant). And Pixel 7a is available for pre-booking at 43,999 (8GB variant). So anyways, the latest looks like a better option.

Which device is better?

If you already own a Google Pixel 7, switching to the 7a may not offer significant new features or improvements. Both devices share many similar features, with only minor differences in certain areas, as per the details we saw in the event. But coming on the latest Pixel 7a, the company has stated that it has worked the most on the device's camera. So if you are willing to have the best camera smartphone, and if you are a Pixel fan, then the new 7a could be a great option. But we can only give a verdict about the device once we review it. Overall, the choice depends totally on the personal preference on your personal preference.

