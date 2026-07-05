'I challenge the darkness': Diljit Dosanjh's first reaction after Satluj gets removed from OTT

New Delhi:

Honey Trehan's directorial Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released on the OTT platform Zee5 on July 3, 2026. However, the film was taken down from the platform just two days after its release. Zee5 later issued an official statement confirming that Satluj had been removed until further notice. Hours after the announcement, Diljit Dosanjh shared his first reaction on social media.

The 42-year-old singer-actor shared a video from the film along with a note that read, "I challenge the darkness," while also paying tribute to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra. The post quickly caught the attention of fans.

Diljit Dosanjh's first reaction after Satluj gets removed from OTT

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday night, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video clip from the film featuring the message, "I challenge the darkness." In the caption, he wrote in Punjabi, which loosely translates in English as, "#IChallengeTheDarkness Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Khalra Sahib." Take a look below:

Zee5 India's official statement about the removal of Satluj from the platform

On Sunday, Zee5 India issued an official statement and announced that Satluj has been removed in India until further notice. In the statement, they thanked viewers for the "truly overwhelming" response they have given to the film ever since its release.

The statement read, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

It also added, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering." Take a look below:

More about Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj

The film Satluj was previously titled Panjab 95. Its theatrical release was delayed due to the lack of clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film quietly premiered on Zee5 on July 3, 2026, where it drew significant attention from fans.

It is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was a human rights activist from Punjab. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from Zee5 days after delayed release, fans complain film stopped midway