As probe widens, Ram Temple Trust's Monday meeting to focus on Champat Rai's resignation, SIT investigation

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday, as probe continues into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The meeting is extremely important as discussions over trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra's resignations will be held.

The meeting was initially supposed to be held at Mani Ram Chhawni, but the trust has decided to shift the venue to the guest house inside the Ram Temple's premises. The decision was taken due to media presence and privacy concerns, sources told India TV, adding that the meeting will begin around 3 pm.

Trust's 89-year-old president Nritya Gopal Das could likely attend the meeting as he has been discharged from hospital. Das was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow due to breathing difficulties and a urinary tract infection (UTI) but was discharged on Friday. However, senior trustee K Parasaran will participate virtually after he failed to come to Ayodhya due to age-related issues.

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's resignations to dominate meet

The meeting will likely be dominated by discussions over the resignations of Rai and Mishra. Rai and Mishra resigned earlier, taking moral responsibility for the theft. If their resignations are accepted, then discussions will take place on a plan to create a new administrative structure.

The trust consists of 15 members. Of them, 12 are nominated by the central government and the additional three members were selected during the first meeting.

The members are Nritya Gopal Das, K Parasaran, Vasudevanand Saraswati, Vishwaprasannatirth, Parmanand Giri, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Anil Mishra, Krishna Mohan, Champat Rai, and Dinendra Das. The ex-officio members are Union government secretary Prashant Lekhande, Uttar Pradesh government secretary Sanjay Prasad, Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra.

SIT findings could be discussed

The trust will also hold discussions over findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government to probe the matter. Till now, the SIT has arrested eight people, including Champat Rai's trusted aide Tinnu Yadav.

The SIT and the police have also recorded statements of Rai, Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao, but no first information report (FIR) has been registered against any of them as of now.

The SIT could also check the audit reports of the trust's financial activities for the past years. Amid this. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, who was trust's treasurer, has maintained that the trust's financial systems are transparent but said the guilty must be brought to justice. It now remains to be seen what the trust decides as it meets on Monday.

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